Delhi lifts strict GRAP-IV restrictions as air quality improves: What changes now?

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas have decided to lift the strict restrictions under pollution action plan GRAP-IV as the air quality improves in Delhi. As Delhi lifts GRAP-IV curbs, actions under stage I, II & III of the extant GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented.

The order read: "Noting the continuous improvement in the AQI levels of Delhi, the Sub-Committee on GRAP in its meeting held today reviewed the air quality scenario in the region as well as the IMD/IITM forecasts and observed that the AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement since yesterday night owing to high winds and favorable meteorological conditions and has been recorded as 271 ("Poor category) on 24.12.2025. Air Quality forecast provided by IMD/IITM suggests increase in AQI of Delhi due to slower winds in coming days."

What changes in Delhi now after GRAP-IV is lifted? With GRAP-IV restrictions lifted, Delhi will see some relief from the strictest pollution curbs. Construction and demolition activities, which were largely banned under GRAP-IV, may be allowed resume.

Schools and offices, asked to shift to remote work, may also return to normal operations.

Since GRAP III remains enforced, the measures under stage 3 include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities.

Restrictions are also imposed on the use of diesel generators, intensified industrial pollution controls, and enhanced mechanical sweeping and water-sprinkling on roads.

The government agencies may also enforce stricter traffic management and curbs on certain polluting industries to prevent further deterioration of air quality.