Weekend curfew has been lifted in Delhi after apex COVID-19 management body, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), met on Thursday to review the pandemic situation in the city.

According to ANI, the night curfew will continue to be in place till further orders. DDMA will take up the school opening agenda in the next meeting.

The bars and restaurants have been directed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity. The DDMA has also decided to relax the cap on the number of people who can attend wedding festivals in the national capital to 200.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the DDMA meeting along with CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance.

The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59 per cent. A total of 70,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 11,164 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,46,972.

As many as 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,710. The covid death rate stands at 1.42 per cent.There are currently 38,315 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

