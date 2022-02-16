National capital Delhi is likely to reduce Covid restriction soon as the third wave wanes. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, health experts have also suggested the Delhi government remove the Covid restrictions due to the decline in daily caseload.

A senior health official told the daily that senior doctors from dedicated Covid facilities have agreed that the Covid situation is under control and the remaining curbs can be lifted.

However, the final call is likely to be announced when the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meets next week.

Over the past two weeks, the average number of daily cases has fallen from 4,207 to 923, and the positivity rate has dropped from around 30% in mid-January to 1.5% on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Delhi registered 756 new Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.5%. At least 97% of beds for Covid patients are vacant in the national capital at present. The city added more recoveries (830) than new infections on Tuesday, as per the daily health bulletin. The total active case tally in the national capital went up to 3337 after Tuesday's addition.

DDMA, headed by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has the final say on the restrictions related to the pandemic in Delhi. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had lifted some restrictions on January 27 and February 4, such as removal of weekend lockdown, reopening of schools, gyms, and cinema halls.

Meanwhile, traders' body have written letters to the government afresh to ease restrictions so that the losses from the closures during the Omicron wave can be recovered. Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders’ Association told the daily that the city should be allowed to remain open at least till 9.30 PM, instead of the current time of 8 PM.

Health experts have also said that there is no scientific evidence about the efficacy of these restrictions to control the spread of Covid infections, especially when the cases in the city are already low.

