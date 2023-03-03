Delhi likely to get 3 more revenue districts for better governance

Delhi government is likely to increase the number of revenue districts in the national capital for better governance and quick redressal of people's problems, said officials on Thursday as quoted by news agency PTI.
Delhi government is likely to increase the number of revenue districts in the national capital for better governance and quick redressal of people's problems, said officials on Thursday as quoted by news agency PTI.
Since 2012, the number of revenue districts in the city has remained unchanged at 11 while other administrative and law enforcement bodies have more districts. The civic bodies are divided into 12 districts (zones) while the Delhi police have 15 districts under its jurisdiction.
Since 2012, the number of revenue districts in the city has remained unchanged at 11 while other administrative and law enforcement bodies have more districts. The civic bodies are divided into 12 districts (zones) while the Delhi police have 15 districts under its jurisdiction.
A proposal has been floated to increase revenue districts, keeping in mind the increasing population of the city. Currently, the population of Delhi is nearly two crores but the number of revenue districts has remained at 11.
A proposal has been floated to increase revenue districts, keeping in mind the increasing population of the city. Currently, the population of Delhi is nearly two crores but the number of revenue districts has remained at 11.
The current revenue districts of Delhi are Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi, and West Delhi.
The current revenue districts of Delhi are Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi, and West Delhi.
People have to battle long-waiting time in some areas, especially the trans-Yamuna area, to get their issues resolved, an official said. There are 11 district magistrates at the helm of affairs in each district, PTI reported.
People have to battle long-waiting time in some areas, especially the trans-Yamuna area, to get their issues resolved, an official said. There are 11 district magistrates at the helm of affairs in each district, PTI reported.
"A study is being conducted to see how can the new districts be carved out but the number is likely to rise to 13 or 14," the official said.
"A study is being conducted to see how can the new districts be carved out but the number is likely to rise to 13 or 14," the official said.
The revenue districts form a crucial cog in the governance wheel of Delhi as they maintain land revenue records, and are involved in social welfare measures like magisterial matters, revenue courts, issue of various statutory documents, registration of property, the conduct of elections, relief & rehabilitation land acquisition and various other areas.
The revenue districts form a crucial cog in the governance wheel of Delhi as they maintain land revenue records, and are involved in social welfare measures like magisterial matters, revenue courts, issue of various statutory documents, registration of property, the conduct of elections, relief & rehabilitation land acquisition and various other areas.
At the apex of revenue hierarchy is the Divisional Commissioner who is also the District Magistrate of Delhi and Inspector General of Registration. He is also designated as Secretary (Revenue) and Collector under various Revenue Acts.
At the apex of revenue hierarchy is the Divisional Commissioner who is also the District Magistrate of Delhi and Inspector General of Registration. He is also designated as Secretary (Revenue) and Collector under various Revenue Acts.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.