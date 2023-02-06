Delhi likely to get its new mayor today after two failed attempts. Key points
- Aam Aadmi Party Councillors have written a letter to McD's Presiding Officer demanding the debarment of nominated councillors from voting in the election of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee, which is to be held on today
The Delhi municipal House is set to convene today to elect a mayor for the city after failing to complete the poll in two previous attempts. The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors.
