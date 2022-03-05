Delhi likely to have tree adoption policy like Sikkim

According to the Forest department of the national capital, the tree-adoption policy is aimed at boosting the relationship between nature and humans. A senior forest official said resident welfare associations, market associations, schools, colleges, eco-clubs, non-government organisations, etc. will be encouraged to adopt such trees. individuals and people will be allowed to adopt more than one tree, he added. The department will also conduct a survey to identify trees that are "very old and need care", and prepare a database