Delhi likely to have tree adoption policy like Sikkim

Delhi: According to the Forest department of the national capital, the tree-adoption policy is aimed at boosting the relationship between nature and humans
In Sikkim, the Sikkim Forest Tree (Amity & Reverence) Rules 2017 allow people to formally adopt a tree and enter a 'Mitini' or 'Mith' relationship
Being one of the world's most polluted cities, the Delhi Forest department is planning to launch a policy wherein an individual and institutions will be able to adopt a tree.
According to the Forest department of the national capital, the tree-adoption policy is aimed at boosting the relationship between nature and humans. A senior forest official said resident welfare associations, market associations, schools, colleges, eco-clubs, non-government organisations, etc. will be encouraged to adopt such trees. individuals and people will be allowed to adopt more than one tree, he added. The department will also conduct a survey to identify trees that are "very old and need care", and prepare a database
"Considering Delhi is the national capital and people are aware of the importance of trees, we are keen on having a tree adoption policy for Delhi on the lines of Sikkim. However, it is still at the discussion stage and may take some time," a senior forest official said.
In Sikkim, the Sikkim Forest Tree (Amity & Reverence) Rules 2017 allow people to formally adopt a tree and enter a 'Mitini' or 'Mith' relationship, translating to sibling.