Weather update: Delhi likely to receive rainfall tomorrow, predicts IMD

IMD forecast: Delhi is likely to receive light rain on Sunday, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told PTI. The department had also predicted light rain in the city on Saturday. It had predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.8 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

Earlier this week, the IMD said that fairly widespread to isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 20th-24th and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during 22nd-24th October.

Today, the weather office issued an orange alert for the districts of Ernakulam and the hilly Idukki in Kerala for the day, indicating heavy rainfall. The IMD in its bulletin issued a yellow alert for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

