Home / News / India /  Delhi likely to receive light rainfall today

Delhi likely to receive light rainfall today

From 8:30am on Tuesday to 8:30am on Wednesday, the city recorded a rainfall of 0.7 mm, according to the data shared by the MeT Office.
2 min read . 11:29 AM ISTLivemint

  • The minimum temperature dipped marginally in the city today morning to settle at 24.3 degrees Celsius
  • The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rainfall for national capital city Delhi .

The minimum temperature dipped marginally in the city today morning to settle at 24.3 degrees Celsius. 

From 8:30am on Tuesday to 8:30am on Wednesday, the city recorded a rainfall of 0.7 mm, according to the data shared by the MeT Office.

Delhi on Tuesday had recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. 

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 71%.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day. 

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius. 

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital had settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal for this time of the season and the lowest since June 17, 2014, the IMD said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (123) category around 9:30am, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. 

meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

 A total of 19,165 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Monday, the department said.

With schools set to reopen next month following summer vacation, a spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi-NCR have sparked concerns among parents even as principals said there should be no more disruption in offline learning and asserted that all measures are being taken to get students accustomed to living with the pandemic.

