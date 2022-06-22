Delhi likely to receive light rainfall today

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (123) category around 9:30am, data from CPCB showed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (123) category around 9:30am, data from CPCB showed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.
meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.
A total of 19,165 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Monday, the department said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A total of 19,165 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Monday, the department said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With schools set to reopen next month following summer vacation, a spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi-NCR have sparked concerns among parents even as principals said there should be no more disruption in offline learning and asserted that all measures are being taken to get students accustomed to living with the pandemic.
With schools set to reopen next month following summer vacation, a spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi-NCR have sparked concerns among parents even as principals said there should be no more disruption in offline learning and asserted that all measures are being taken to get students accustomed to living with the pandemic.