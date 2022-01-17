OPEN APP
NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday alerted that national capital Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness rainfall from Friday, 21 January owing to a Western Disturbance that is lying over North India. 

The sky will remain overcast thereby increasing the minimum temperatures in the city state to 13 degree Celsius. 

The day temperatures will however remain low due to rain throughout North India, Rajasthan, Haryana, a senior scientist in IMD informed. 

"This Western Disturbance is weaker compared to the last one which caused intense rainfall", said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD. 

The scientist said that the rain will start in Delhi from January 21 night and it will continue till 23 January morning. "There will be light to very light rainfall."

The senior scientist also informed that Punjab and Haryana  are likely to get hailstorms during this period. 

IMD has earlier predicted that Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Lucknow will see dense fog on Tuesday.

"Cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days", said IMD. The weather would improve from January 19 onwards due to the influence of western Disturbance, informed IMD scientist Jenamani.

Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius at 7 am on Sunday while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

A blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Sunday morning. Following the dip invisibility, several Delhi-bound trains were running late. 

