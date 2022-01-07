National capital Delhi is expected to add nearly 17,000 Covid cases on Friday with a positivity rate of around 17%, the city's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement. He said that because of the international flights, the national capital is the first to witness a surge in infections.

On the World Health Organisation (WHO) terming the Omicron variant of coronavirus "mild", the minister said only experts will be able to tell if it is mild or not.

"I can give you the data I have. Delhi has around 31,498 active cases and only 1,091 hospital beds are occupied. When we had an equal number of cases last time, around 7,000 beds were occupied," Jain said.

However, the health minister did not say anything about the lockdown. Earlier also, Jain had said that though the cases were surging day by day, the situation in the city does not warrant a lockdown yet.

On Thursday, the national capital witnessed a massive surge of 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths. While the Covid positivity rate stood at 15.34% yesterday. On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88% and 8.37% respectively, according to official figures.

Delhi's Omicron tally has surged to 465 of which 57 have been discharged. The national capital accounts for the country's second-highest cases after Maharashtra (876).

Meanwhile, on Friday, the weekend curfew will be implemented in the national capital and will remain in place until Sunday amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, including the Omicron variant. During the curfew, all government offices in the city, barring essential services, will be opting for Work From Home. Private offices will operate at 50% capacity. Delhi Metro and city buses will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity, but no standing passengers will be allowed in trains.

