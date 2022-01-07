Delhi likely to report around 17,000 fresh Covid-19 cases today: Health minister

Meanwhile, on Friday, the weekend curfew will be implemented in the national capital and will remain in place until Sunday amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, including the Omicron variant. During the curfew, all government offices in the city, barring essential services, will be opting for Work From Home. Private offices will operate at 50% capacity. Delhi Metro and city buses will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity, but no standing passengers will be allowed in trains.