The Delhi government corporations will operate retail liquor vends from September 1 and there will be no private players in the segment, officials said
With the liquor vends operated by the Delhi government opening from September 1 under the old excise regime, the rebates and 'one-plus-one' deals will reportedly go away and past norms like 21 "dry days" are likely to return, officials said on Friday. The officials noted that for a better customer experience, there will be premium vends for high-end liquor and self-serviced stores where customers can pick up their favourite brands from the shelves.
According to news agency PTI report, the four corporations of the Delhi government including DTTDC, DSIIDC, DCCWS and DSSC have been entrusted with opening a total of 500 liquor vends by August 31 and each corporation will also run five premium vends. The total number of liquor vends to be run by the corporations will go up to 700 by year-end.
Additionally, the excise policy under which the private liquor vends are currently being operated will come to an end on August 31, while the Delhi government corporations will run retail liquor vends from September 1 and there will be no private players in the segment, the report noted. As per the an excise department document, holders of L-6 (government-run shops) licence will be bound to sell liquor only at prices fixed by the excise commissioner which will be mentioned on labels of the bottles. The document further stated, “any undercharging or overcharging will be considered as a violation of terms and conditions and licence will be liable to be cancelled."
Notably, the liquor vends will be operational from 10 am to 10 pm and will remain closed on all dry days. In the Excise Policy 2021-22, the department had reduced the number of dry days from 21 to three, the report noted.
The official stated that “In the old excise policy, there were 21 days when shops remained closed on important religious festivals and anniversaries of great personalities of the country." The officials said, "since, the government has decided to go back to the old excise policy that was there before November 17, 2021, it is likely to retain the 21 dry days."
