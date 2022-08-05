Additionally, the excise policy under which the private liquor vends are currently being operated will come to an end on August 31, while the Delhi government corporations will run retail liquor vends from September 1 and there will be no private players in the segment, the report noted. As per the an excise department document, holders of L-6 (government-run shops) licence will be bound to sell liquor only at prices fixed by the excise commissioner which will be mentioned on labels of the bottles. The document further stated, “any undercharging or overcharging will be considered as a violation of terms and conditions and licence will be liable to be cancelled."

