Covid vaccination shortage in Delhi: The Delhi Government on Friday said there would be no more Covaxin available in the national capital from Sunday, June 6.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi, Delhi had about 10,000 Covaxin shots till Friday morning.

"We think most of the stock of 10,000 Covaxin shots must be over by today evening. We are estimating that most of our centres that were administering Covaxin will be shut from tomorrow," the AAP MLA said during her vaccination bulletin today.

It has been 12 days since the stock of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was over for the 18-44 age group and now the city will run out of stock for the 45-plus age category by this week, Atishi added.

She said the Delhi government has about six lakh Covid vaccine doses for the 45-plus age group, the majority of which are Serum Institute's Covishield.

She added that those who were administered the first dose of Covaxin a month ago will need the second dose in two weeks.

"It's an urgent requirement to replenish the stock of Covaxin in Delhi. We request the Centre to supply the vaccine. We will require as many Covaxin doses as we had a month before so we can vaccinate those who need it for the second dose," Atishi said.

"Delhi can't do with five lakh vaccines, we need 50 lakh vaccines in June," she added.

According to official data released by the Delhi government, it had 11,290 Covaxin shots, 5,87,760 Covishield shots available for the 45-plus age group till Friday morning.

The national capital administered 53,018 vaccine doses on Thursday, out of which the first dose was given to 37,747 people and 15,271 people received the second dose.

"The Covishield stock for the 45-plus age group will last us 28 days," Atishi said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.