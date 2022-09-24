The rain worsened the city's waterlogging woes, with the weather department forecasting more showers over the next two days. After 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 6 mm of rain.

The maximum temperature in the nation's capital fell sharply, settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal. The IMD has earlier issued a "yellow alert" for Saturday as well, warning of moderate rain in most parts of Delhi, with heavy rain in a few places.

According to IMD data, the relative humidity was recorded at 100% at 5.30 p.m. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was in the 'good' (41) category around 7 p.m.

An AQI of zero to 50 is considered 'good,' 51 to 100'satisfactory,' 101 to 200'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400'very poor,' and 401 to 500'severe.'

Commuters were advised by the Delhi Traffic Police to plan their journey accordingly.

"As per IMD report, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

On Friday, the traffic police helpline received 19 calls about traffic congestion, 11 about waterlogging, and 22 about fallen trees, while on Thursday, it received 23 calls about traffic jams, seven about waterlogging, and two about trees being uprooted in various parts of the national capital.

With Inputs from agencies.



