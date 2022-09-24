Delhi likely to see more rainfall tomorrow. Details here1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 10:48 PM IST
Rains lashed Delhi for the third consecutive day with the incessant downpour worsening the woes due to waterlogging
Rains lashed Delhi for the third consecutive day with the incessant downpour worsening the woes due to waterlogging
Listen to this article
The rain worsened the city's waterlogging woes, with the weather department forecasting more showers over the next two days. After 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 6 mm of rain.