National capital Delhi is most likely to receive "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Besides, the weather department predicted waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants.

"Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places" as a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

19-05-2021; 1300 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 19, 2021





However, on Thursday, the rainfall activity is 'very likely' to decrease, the IMD added.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain is predicted in the capital, it said.

In the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am, the city registered 1.8 mm rainfall, the weather department said.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday brought the maximum temperature down to 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest in the month of May in four years, according to IMD data.

Delhi's air quality had improved to the 'satisfactory' category on Tuesday, the first time since September last year, due to rainfall and strong winds, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The city had recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 93 on Tuesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

