Home >News >India >Delhi likely to witness 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall today: IMD

Delhi likely to witness 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall today: IMD

Premium
A cyclist with an umbrella during a mild shower in Connaught Place area of New Delhi.
1 min read . 02:15 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • The IMD predicted waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants in Delhi
  • In the past 24 hours ending, Delhi registered very light rainfall

National capital Delhi is most likely to receive "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

National capital Delhi is most likely to receive "heavy" to "very heavy" rainfall with winds gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Besides, the weather department predicted waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants.

Besides, the weather department predicted waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants.

"Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places" as a result of interaction between the remnant of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a Western Disturbance, the IMD said.

However, on Thursday, the rainfall activity is 'very likely' to decrease, the IMD added.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain is predicted in the capital, it said.

In the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am, the city registered 1.8 mm rainfall, the weather department said.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday brought the maximum temperature down to 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest in the month of May in four years, according to IMD data.

Delhi's air quality had improved to the 'satisfactory' category on Tuesday, the first time since September last year, due to rainfall and strong winds, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The city had recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 93 on Tuesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

