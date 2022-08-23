The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed, Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, which is reportedly one notch above normal
India's national capital on Tuesday woke up to a partly cloudy morning even as the weather office predicted light rain in the city during the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed, Delhi's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, which is reportedly one notch above normal.
According to an IMD official, “there will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or drizzle on Tuesday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius." The weather office further noted that on Tuesday, relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 81%. This comes a day after Delhi's maximum temperature had settled at 36.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average on Monday.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, heavy to light rains lashed Central Delhi bringing much-needed respite from hot and humid weather conditions, just as heavy to light rain were witnessed several parts including Lyutens' Delhi and areas such as Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place and the Mathura Road, also causing heavy traffic jam in some areas.
Air pollution levels in India:
According to a report published by the US-based research organisation Health Effects Institute (HEI) released last week, India is not only the home to 18 of the 20 cities with the most severe increase in fine particle pollutants (PM2.5) from 2010 to 2019, its national capital Delhi has the highest average level of fine PM 2.5 among the world's most populated cities.
The comprehensive and detailed analysis of air pollution and global health effects for over 7,000 cities released on Wednesday noted that in the 20 cities with highest PM2.5 exposures, residents in cities from India, Nigeria, Peru, and Bangladesh are exposed to PM2.5 levels that are several-fold higher than the global averages. The analysis used data from 2010 to 2019 and focused on two of the most harmful pollutants; fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). "Of 7,239 cities, India is home to 18 of the 20 cities with the most severe increase in PM2.5 pollution from 2010 to 2019. The other two cities are in Indonesia," the authors of the study said according to news agency PTI report.
