Delhi likely to witness light rain showers today, check weather updates

Weather updates: In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees celsius today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy sky with light rainfall and thunderstorms for the national capital on Monday. It said that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees celsius today, according to news agency PTI.
Several parts of Delhi also witnessed rainfall on Sunday with the maximum temperature at 33 degrees celcius and the relative humidity oscillated between 71% and 97%, the weather forecasting agency said.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 24.5 degrees celsius, three notches below normal, the weather office said.
The IMD also said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu will lead to heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2.
"Though light to moderate rain was predicted for the past few days for Chennai, only a few areas received rainfall. With cyclonic circulation prevailing over TN region, rainfall is expected in North Tamil Nadu from next month," the meteorological official said in a statement.
As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts of Tamil Nadu on August 1.
Separately, the weather agency has given rain predictions in other parts of the country in the coming days, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
Mumbai is likely to have a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The minimum temperature was 25 degrees celsius and the maximum will be around 31 degrees.
Kolkata is also expected to have a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature was 28 degrees celsius and the maximum will be around 34 degrees.
Meanwhile, the Skymet weather forecasting agency informed that the cyclonic circulation is persisting over northeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar, hence all these states are likely to receive good rains during the next four or five days.
“Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over North East #UttarPradesh and adjoining #Bihar. All these states are likely to receive good rains during the next 4 or 5 days. Some districts of Bihar and #Jharkhand may also get heavy rains," Skymet Weather tweeted.
“From 6th or 7th August, rain activities will reduce significantly over #Bihar and East #UttarPradesh. But the activities of light to moderate rate may continue in Jharkhand," it added.
