The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings for these states in the next two to three days
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi on Tuesday woke up to a cloudy morning with the mercury rising a few notches up even as the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, while the weather office forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi on Tuesday woke up to a cloudy morning with the mercury rising a few notches up even as the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, while the weather office forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.
As per the data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a relative humidity of 79% and forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling around 36 degrees Celsius.
As per the data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a relative humidity of 79% and forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling around 36 degrees Celsius.
Additionally, the IMD has shared rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings for these states, “scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during next 3 days and fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Rajasthan during next 3 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over East Rajasthan during next 2 days."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, the IMD has shared rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings for these states, “scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during next 3 days and fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Rajasthan during next 3 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over East Rajasthan during next 2 days."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather has predicted that isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next three days and “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning also likely over the region 19th & 20th July, 2022."
The weather has predicted that isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next three days and “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning also likely over the region 19th & 20th July, 2022."
IMD further shared that “fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Rajasthan during next 3 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over East Rajasthan during next 2 days." Moving eastwards, the weather office forecast said, “scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall with heavy falls likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days and widespread rainfall with very heavy falls also likely over the region during 18th-20th July, 2022."
IMD further shared that “fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Rajasthan during next 3 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over East Rajasthan during next 2 days." Moving eastwards, the weather office forecast said, “scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall with heavy falls likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days and widespread rainfall with very heavy falls also likely over the region during 18th-20th July, 2022."