IMD further shared that “fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over West Rajasthan during next 3 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over East Rajasthan during next 2 days." Moving eastwards, the weather office forecast said, “scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall with heavy falls likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days and widespread rainfall with very heavy falls also likely over the region during 18th-20th July, 2022."