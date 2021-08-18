National capital Delhi is likely to get relief from intense heat as the meteorological department has predicted rainfall in the city this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for moderate rain in the capital, with the revival of the monsoon in northwest India.

Normally, Delhi gauges 247.7mm rainfall in August. But this time, it recorded just 63.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 157.1 mm so far this month, the IMD said.

However, “good rainfall" in the last 10 days of the month is expected to cover the precipitation deficit in the capital, weather experts said.

Last month, in July, Delhi had gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall , which was nearly 141% above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second-highest ever.

Apart from Delhi, the meteorological has also predicted moderate to isolated heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab between August 19 and August 23 with the revival of the monsoon.

The weather monitoring agency also has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy might take place over Marathawada region (Maharashtra), Telangana, Odisha, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra on August 18, and over Chhattisgarh till August 19.

