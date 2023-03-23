Delhi's weather is likely to change in the upcoming days with the temperature hovering between 25-30 degrees celsius in the afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert in the national capital. The IMD predicted rainfall on Thursday and Friday and warned the public of gusty winds.

In an official statement by the weather agency, it said that a fresh spell of rain, hailstorm, and thunderstorm is predicted in northwest India from March 23 to March 25 under the influence of another strong western disturbance.

Delhi may also witness thunderstorms and light rain on Friday.

Cloudy skies over the next six to seven days are predicted to keep the maximum temperature below the 30-degree mark in the capital, it added.

Weather in north India has suddenly turnaround, causing abrupt hailstorms, snowfall, and non-stop rainfall. Yesterday, some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received a mild spell of snow with Kadhrala and Gondla receiving 3 cm and 1 cm of snow.

The local meteorological (MeT) office has issued an orange warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm on March 24 in six districts of Himachal, these include Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan and a yellow warning for the same in the remaining six districts of the state.

It also predicted a wet spell in the region till 28 March.

Snowfall was also recorded in the higher hills of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Auli, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Munsiyari, and Dharchula while the lower areas witnessed rain and hail.

Reason for rainfall, snowfall on March-end:

IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said this month western disturbances have become deep. These deep western disturbances when interacting with Indian regions with the low-level wind that generally comes due to summer heating increase the severity of thunderstorms.

The impact expected and action suggested due to isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds and hailstorm

March 23: Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and West Rajasthan

March 24: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh

March 25 and 26: Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh

Weather forecast:

1. Northwest India: A fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity may commence over the region today evening (23 March) with isolated hailstorms likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan today and tomorrow.

2. Central India: Fresh spells of rainfall and thunderstorm may occur in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during March 24-26.

3. South India: Rainfall and thunderstorm may occur over Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka from 24 March.

4. Northeast India: The region is likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorm activity from 26 March.