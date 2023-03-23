Delhi likely to witness rain today. Check complete weather forecast state-wise2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 06:56 AM IST
IMD weather forecast: A fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity may commence over north west region today evening
Delhi's weather is likely to change in the upcoming days with the temperature hovering between 25-30 degrees celsius in the afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert in the national capital. The IMD predicted rainfall on Thursday and Friday and warned the public of gusty winds.
