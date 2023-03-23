Delhi likely to witness rain today. Check complete weather forecast state-wise

Delhi likely to witness rain today. Check complete weather forecast state-wise2 min read . 06:56 AM IST
IMD weather forecast: A fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity may commence over north west region today evening
Delhi's weather is likely to change in the upcoming days with the temperature hovering between 25-30 degrees celsius in the afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert in the national capital. The IMD predicted rainfall on Thursday and Friday and warned the public of gusty winds.
In an official statement by the weather agency, it said that a fresh spell of rain, hailstorm, and thunderstorm is predicted in northwest India from March 23 to March 25 under the influence of another strong western disturbance.
Delhi may also witness thunderstorms and light rain on Friday.
Cloudy skies over the next six to seven days are predicted to keep the maximum temperature below the 30-degree mark in the capital, it added.
Weather in north India has suddenly turnaround, causing abrupt hailstorms, snowfall, and non-stop rainfall. Yesterday, some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received a mild spell of snow with Kadhrala and Gondla receiving 3 cm and 1 cm of snow.
The local meteorological (MeT) office has issued an orange warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorm on March 24 in six districts of Himachal, these include Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan and a yellow warning for the same in the remaining six districts of the state.
It also predicted a wet spell in the region till 28 March.
Snowfall was also recorded in the higher hills of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Auli, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Munsiyari, and Dharchula while the lower areas witnessed rain and hail.
IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said this month western disturbances have become deep. These deep western disturbances when interacting with Indian regions with the low-level wind that generally comes due to summer heating increase the severity of thunderstorms.
March 23: Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and West Rajasthan
March 24: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh
March 25 and 26: Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh
1. Northwest India: A fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity may commence over the region today evening (23 March) with isolated hailstorms likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan today and tomorrow.
2. Central India: Fresh spells of rainfall and thunderstorm may occur in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during March 24-26.
3. South India: Rainfall and thunderstorm may occur over Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka from 24 March.
4. Northeast India: The region is likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorm activity from 26 March.
