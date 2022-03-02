National capital Delhi is likely to witness rainfall on Wednesday night due to active western disturbance. Besides, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast a spell of light rain on Thursday. “Another western disturbance is expected to bring very light rain activity , along with surface winds of 25 to 35 km/hr. The impact of the western disturbance will be seen on Wednesday night, while peak activity is expected during the day on Thursday," said RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD.

In February, Delhi saw the average maximum temperature at 24.2 degrees Celsius, while the normal monthly average was at 23.9 degrees. However, the weather forecasting agency has said that the temperature is expected to increase in the coming days despite the rainfall. The average temperature can go up to 30 degrees Celsius-mark by March 7, the IMD added.

"February saw seven western disturbances, which meant the temperature did not spike too much during the day. We will now see this spike in the next seven days and the maximum could touch the 30 degrees Celsius-mark for the first time this season," Jenamani added.

Further, the IMD informed that the western parts of India along with adjoining areas of central and northwest India and northeast India are most likely to reel under above normal maximum temperatures from the March to May months.

The maximum temperatures will remain high in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, major parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The IMD predicted that northeastern parts of India will also face above-normal temperatures in the same period.

