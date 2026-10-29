Delhi liquor booking app: Book 9 litres of whisky, 18 litres of beer, but no home delivery - how to collect your order

Delhi residents can now book liquor bottles online through the Delhi Liquor Booking app, developed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). The facility allows eligible customers to browse available brands, select bottle sizes and quantities, pay online and collect their orders from a designated retail outlet.

However, the service does not offer home delivery. Customers must visit the selected liquor shop to collect their orders within 48 hours of booking and making the online payment.

Under the applicable excise rules, an individual can purchase up to nine litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer. The app is available to customers aged 25 and above, in line with Delhi's eligibility requirements.

How to book liquor online in Delhi The Delhi Liquor Booking app allows users to select their preferred liquor and arrange collection from a participating store. Here is how the process works:

Download the app: Install the Delhi Liquor Booking app on your Android phone.

Register: Open the app, accept the statutory warning and register using your mobile phone number.

Choose your liquor: Browse the available brands and select the liquor you want to purchase.

Select the quantity: Choose the bottle size and the number of bottles, subject to the applicable purchase limits.

Select a store: Choose a participating liquor outlet operated by DSIIDC.

Pay online: Review the order details and complete the online payment.

Save the QR code: Keep the booking confirmation and QR code generated after the transaction.

Collect your order: Visit the selected outlet within 48 hours and show the QR code to the store staff to collect your purchase.

Where do customers collect their orders? Despite enabling online bookings and payments, the service requires customers to collect their liquor in person. Orders must be picked up from the specific DSIIDC-operated outlet selected during booking.

The facility is not available at every liquor shop in Delhi. It is currently restricted to the 208 retail outlets operated by DSIIDC across the capital.

The corporation has introduced the service with the aim of reducing queues and congestion at liquor shops, particularly around payment counters. It also allows customers to check available brands before visiting a store.

Can you cancel a liquor booking? Customers can cancel their bookings before collecting their orders. However, there is no provision for returning liquor after it has been sold or collected.