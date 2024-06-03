K Kavitha was produced before the court today at the end of her judicial custody period in ED probe related to Delhi Liquor Excise Case.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till July 3, PTI reported on June 3.

She was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi today at the end of her judicial custody period in Enforcement Directorate case related to Delhi Liquor Excise Case.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was arrested on March 15 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja on June 3 extended Kavitha's judicial custody after she was brought before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her, as per a PTI report.

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29.

Co-accused Granted Bail Meanwhile, the court granted bail to three co-accused — Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh — who were charge sheeted without being arrested during the ED's investigation.

The chargesheet, containing 224 pages, is the sixth supplementary prosecution complaint in the repealed Delhi excise policy case being investigated by the ED. The document also named Chanpreet Singh, Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar and Arvind Singh.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the ED and the CBI in the alleged scam.

The "scam" pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her from Tihar jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

