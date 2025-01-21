News
Delhi government delays contentious point-based liquor procurement system
SummaryThe decision comes after a meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary of finance to review concerns raised by private distributors and liquor companies.
NEW DELHI : The Delhi government has postponed its plan to order liquor using a new sales-based points system after widespread objections from market players.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more