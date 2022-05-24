Delhi: Liquor licence of retailers extended by 2 months

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kejriwal government had implemented its new excise policy in November last year, under which retail liquor sale licences were issued through open tendering to private operators
The excise department of the Delhi government has extended the Excise Policy 2021-22 for two months up to 31 July, which extended the validity of renewable licences, including those for retail liquor stores, reported PTI.
The extension is subject to payment of licence fee for the extended period, including security deposit, as per provisions extant.
The existing licensees of retail liquor stores will be required to pay the licence fee for the extended period – calculated on a pro-rata basis – by 31 May.
“The licence fee for the month of June and July shall be paid by the licensees as per the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009/Delhi Excise Rules, 2010. However, the licence fee dues will not be allowed to exceed the security deposit amount available with the department at any point of time during the extended period," said the order.
The decision was taken in anticipation of a delay in the approval of the Excise Policy 2022-23 that among other things permits home delivery of alcohol.
"The Excise Policy 2022-23 was approved by Delhi Cabinet in its meeting on 5 May. It is yet to be approved by the Lt Governor," the news agency quoted an excise department official as saying.
The previous policy, which was extended earlier as well, ends on 31 May.
Anil Baijal resigned as Lt Governor citing "personal reasons" on 18 May. His successor Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed on Monday has yet to take the oath of office.