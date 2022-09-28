Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru

In connection with a money laundering investigation in Delhi Excise policy, the Enforcement Directorate arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on Wednesday. Mahendru is the managing director of a company called Indospirits. According to the PTI news agency, Mahendru was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was put through a night-long questioning session. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will seek his further remand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}