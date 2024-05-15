The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia until May 30 in the case related to now- scrapped Delhi Liquor Excise policy 2021-22, news agency ANI reported on May 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) naming former Sisodia as one of the accused. Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deputy in the government, was first arrested by CBI on February 26 and then by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9, 2023.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's custody. Sisodia appeared before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody.

The Court had on Tuesday reserved judgment in the bail pleas filed by the Aam Aadmi Party leader in the money laundering and corruption cases related to the alleged liquor policy scam filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On Wednesday, the court also adjourned hearing the arguments on framing of charges against the Sisodia in light of the directions passed by the Delhi High Court, on the basis of the appeal filed by one of the accused Arun Pillai, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

In the FIR registered by the CBI, Sisodia and others have been accused of being instrumental in 'recommending' and 'taking decisions' regarding the 2021-22 excise policy, “without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender", according to legal news website LiveLaw.

The ED informed the Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be made an accused in the next chargesheet in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam.

While opposing Manish Sisodia's bail plea, the law enforcement agency said there were concerted efforts by the accused to delay a trial in the excise policy scam case. The ED said a supplementary chargesheet will be filed very soon.

