Sanjay Singh bail: Supreme Court slams ED, ‘Nothing has been recovered…’
Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy case.
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy case. The Court slammed the probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate, noting that no money had been recovered from Singh's possession and that the allegation of him receiving a ₹2 crore bribe could be examined in the trial.