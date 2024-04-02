The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy case. The Court slammed the probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate, noting that no money had been recovered from Singh's possession and that the allegation of him receiving a ₹2 crore bribe could be examined in the trial. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top court was hearing Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case. "Nothing has been recovered, there is no trace," observed the bench during the hearing.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale ordered the release of Sanjay Singh, who has been in jail for six months. The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if the AAP leader Sanjay Singh is given bail in the case.

In its order, the apex court said, “We direct that Sanjay Singh be released on bail on terms and conditions fixed by the trial court. We clarify that the concession given today will not be treated as a precedence. He will be allowed to continue with his political activities.

The bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, that no money had been recovered from the possession of Singh and the allegation of him receiving a ₹2 crore bribe could be tested in the trial.

Reacting to the news, AAP leader Atishi tweeted Satyameva Jayate, meanwhile, Raghav Chadha called it an 'emotional day'

The allegations against Sanjay Singh Singh was arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case by the ED on October 4 last year.

Before the high court, Singh had sought bail saying that he had been in custody for over three months and no role has been attributed to him in the predicate offence.

The probe agency in the high court had opposed the bail plea and claimed that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of the crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

The agency had further claimed that the AAP leader had gained illegal money or kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy scam and that he has also played a role in conspiracy with others.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

