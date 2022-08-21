The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering
The CBI has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against all the accused including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, who is named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
The agency is also examining the documents seized on Friday during raids at 31 places, including the residence of Delhi' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is among the 15 named in the FIR, they said.
The three accused were called to the CBI headquarters where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with some documents of financial transactions recovered during the searches, the officials said, without elaborating.
The accused were questioned for nearly 12 hours after which they were allowed to go home, they said. Some of them will be called again for questioning, they said.
The officials said once the process of examining the documents and electronic gadgets as well as the bank transactions is completed, summonses will be issued to other accused.
The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.
The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places, which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.
The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the agency has been "asked from above" to harass its leaders.
The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.
Under the CBI probe are at least two payments in crores allegedly made to "close associates" of Sisodia by Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirits, who was one of the liquor traders actively involved in alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy.
The FIR alleged Sisodia's "close associates" - Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurugram, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey - were "actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees" to the accused public servants.
The search operations on Friday continued for nearly 15 hours with the CBI team leaving Sisodia's residence at around 11 pm.
