Delhi Liquor Policy scam: SC grants bail to Pernod Ricard's Benoy Babu, says ‘can't keep people behind bars before…'
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Benoy Babu, Regional Manager of Pernod Ricard India, in the ED case in the ED case pertaining to the Delhi Liquor Policy fraud.
The Supreme Court on 8 December granted bail to Benoy Babu, Regional Manager of Pernod Ricard India, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Live Law has reported.
