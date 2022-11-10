Aurobindo Pharma said the company has learnt about arrest of P Sarath Chandra Reddy. As per BSE, P Sarath Chandra Reddy is the Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma. “The Company learnt that P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Whole Time Director / Promoter Group of the Company has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate. The Company is in the process of ascertaining further details and will do further disclosures as appropriate," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Aurobindo Pharma slumps 6%
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma tumbled over 6 per cent to a low of ₹508.50 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade following reports of arrest of its director Sarath Reddy
The businessmen have been identified as Sharath Chandra Reddy and Binoy Babu.
They were arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act following day-long questioning with them here at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters on Wednesday.
The businessmen will be produced before a special court later in the day in the national capital.
Reddy is the head of a Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma company and is engaged in the liquor business. However, Babu is the head of a company named Pernord Ricard.
Both the businessmen were held based on their involvement in ED's ongoing investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case, said the sources.
The move comes days after the Enforcement Directorate on questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's personal assistant, Devendra Sharma, followed by raids conducted at five places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the case.
The agency is also learnt to have picked a few suspects, including Devendra Sharma, a close aide and personal assistant of Sisodia, from their houses in Delhi and NCR.
