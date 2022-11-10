Aurobindo Pharma said the company has learnt about arrest of P Sarath Chandra Reddy. As per BSE, P Sarath Chandra Reddy is the Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma. “The Company learnt that P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Whole Time Director / Promoter Group of the Company has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate. The Company is in the process of ascertaining further details and will do further disclosures as appropriate," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

