Aurobindo Pharma said the company has learnt about arrest of P Sarath Chandra Reddy. As per BSE, P Sarath Chandra Reddy is the Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma. “The Company learnt that P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, Whole Time Director / Promoter Group of the Company has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate. The Company is in the process of ascertaining further details and will do further disclosures as appropriate," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Aurobindo Pharma slumps 6%
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma tumbled over 6 per cent to a low of ₹508.50 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade following reports of arrest of its director Sarath Reddy.
Aurobindo makes a range of medicines from antibacterials to antidepressants.
Reddy, a business administration graduate, belongs to the promoter group of the company, which has manufacturing plants in the United States, Brazil and Portugal, according to its website.
The businessmen have been identified as Sharath Chandra Reddy and Binoy Babu, the head of a company named Pernord Ricard.
They were arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act following day-long questioning with them on Wednesday.
The businessmen will be produced before a special court later in the day in the national capital.
The move comes days after the Enforcement Directorate on questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's personal assistant, Devendra Sharma, followed by raids conducted at five places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the case.
The agency is also learnt to have picked a few suspects, including Devendra Sharma, a close aide and personal assistant of Sisodia, from their houses in Delhi and NCR.
