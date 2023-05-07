Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday informed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will make a ‘big disclosure’ on the ongoing excise policy scam case at 12.30 pm today, May 7.

"Today at 12.30, I will make a big disclosure on liquor scam," Atishi tweeted in Hindi.

आज 12:30 बजे, मैं शराब घोटाले पर बहुत बड़ा खुलासा करने वाली हूँ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 7, 2023

Sources informed the news agency ANI that Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar will address a press conference in this regard at 12.30 pm at 206 Rouse Avenue on Sunday.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 this year. Later on March 9, the ED arrested him, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Later in April, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also summoned by ED for questioning in the case.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favors were extended to license holders, the license fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 license was extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their account books to evade detection, the probe agencies said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 4 filed a Supplementary charge sheet against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy case.

The supplementary charge has more than 2100 pages. The operating part has 271 pages. The charge has been filed within the stipulated period of 60 days.

The CBI has already filed the charge sheet in the matter.

(With ANI inputs)