'Big disclosure at 12.30 pm' on Delhi liquor scam: Atishi2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy in Delhi.
Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday informed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will make a ‘big disclosure’ on the ongoing excise policy scam case at 12.30 pm today, May 7.
