Delhi liquor scam: BRS leaders K Kavitha grilled for over 9 hrs, ED calls her again on March 162 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 11:01 PM IST
The officials said the BRS leader has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case
K Kavitha, the leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 9 hours linked to the Delhi excise policy case. She was summoned by the investigation agency for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.
