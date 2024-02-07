Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi liquor scam case: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal for February 17 after ED complaint

Delhi liquor scam case: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal for February 17 after ED complaint

Livemint

Delhi liquor scam case: ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for February 17

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday issued a summon against CM Arvind Kejriwal after ED complaint in Delhi liquor scam case.

Delhi liquor scam case: Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for February 17.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi took cognizance of the ED complaint and issues summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Febuary 17, 2024.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

