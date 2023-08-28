Delhi liquor scam: CBI arrests ED official for accepting bribe of ₹5 crore to help accused2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:29 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Monday arrested an Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and six other officials for accepting bribes ₹5 crore to save Delhi businessman Aman Dhall in the Delhi liquor scam case
