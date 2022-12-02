The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued notice to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha to question her on 6 December in relation to the Delhi liquor scam case .

On Thursday, MLC Kavitha had said that she and her party leaders who are currently under the radar of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate are ready to face any inquiry.

"We will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha told reporters.

She challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to imprison her and other leaders, claiming that the BJP had overthrown eight democratically elected state governments and seized control through backdoor politics.

"I request Modi that this attitude has to change. It is not possible to win elections by using the ED and CBI. It is very difficult with people of Telangana who are cleverer. If you say that you will keep us in jail, do it. What will happen? There is nothing to be scared of. Will you hang us? At the most you will keep us in jail. That's all," she said.

Kavitha claimed that it has become a regular practice to send agencies such as ED and CBI to poll-bound states. Telangana is slated to go for Assembly polls November or December next year.

"As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has received kickbacks to the tune of at least ₹100 crore from a group, called south group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Ms K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora," the ED said, adding Amit Arora "disclosed" this during the recording of his statement.

Later, in a tweet she said the formation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by Rao has rattled the BJP, spreading hate and intimidation will not work with TRS cadre.

“The formation of BRS by CM KCR has rattled the BJP. These tricks of peddling hate, preaching bigotry & practice of intimidation won’t work with the army of TRS Party. We are committed towards the people of Telangana and nothing can stop us from serving them," she tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)