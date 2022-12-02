Delhi liquor scam: CBI issues notice to question Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha on 6 December1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 11:11 PM IST
'We will face any kind of inquiry', Kavitha had said in response to allegations made by ED
'We will face any kind of inquiry', Kavitha had said in response to allegations made by ED
The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued notice to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha to question her on 6 December in relation to the Delhi liquor scam case.