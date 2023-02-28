Home / News / India /  Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia moves SC against CBI arrest
Back

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court today challenging his arrest by the CBI and the investigation in the alleged liquor scam case.  The case will be heard by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 3.50 pm today. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x