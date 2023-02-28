Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia moves SC against CBI arrest

Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia moves SC against CBI arrest

1 min read . 12:26 PM IST Livemint
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue Court by CBI officials in the excise policy case

  • The case will be heard by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 3.50 pm today

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court today challenging his arrest by the CBI and the investigation in the alleged liquor scam case.  The case will be heard by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 3.50 pm today. 

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court today challenging his arrest by the CBI and the investigation in the alleged liquor scam case.  The case will be heard by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 3.50 pm today. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP