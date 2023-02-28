Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia moves SC against CBI arrest

Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia moves SC against CBI arrest1 min read . 12:26 PM IST
- The case will be heard by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 3.50 pm today
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court today challenging his arrest by the CBI and the investigation in the alleged liquor scam case. The case will be heard by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud at 3.50 pm today.
