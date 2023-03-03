Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia's 5-day CBI custody to end today
Delhi excise policy case: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Manish Sisodia on Sunday and sought five days of police custody citing that he was not cooperating with the investigation and not revealing facts.
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody for five days on February 27, will come out today, Friday, after being questioned in the matter regarding alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the liquor excise policy case.
