Delhi: Liquor shop in Karol Bagh sealed for flouting COVID guidelines

Delhi: Liquor shop in Karol Bagh sealed for flouting COVID guidelines1 min read . 07:33 PM IST
- For violating DDMA odd-even rule, a liquor shop located in Naiwala Market has been sealed and a fine of ₹50,000 imposed on it, police said
A liquor shop in Delhi's Naiwala Market has been sealed and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 for flouting COVID-linked odd-even rule, Karol Bagh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)
"For violating District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) odd-even rule, a liquor shop located in Naiwala Market has been sealed and a fine of ₹50,000 imposed on it," Balram Meena, SDM, Karol Bagh informed on Thursday.
Further a Kulfi shop in Karol Bagh has been charged ₹1 lakh as people were seen violating social distancing rules.
Earlier on January 7, the Delhi government said that shops dealing in non-essential goods will only be allowed to open on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm.
DDMA had stated in its order, "In markets and market complexes, shops are allowed between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis viz. shops would open on alternate days depending on their shop number. In malls, shops are also allowed to open on an odd-even basis viz shops would open on alternate days, depending on their shop number between 10 am to 8 pm."
