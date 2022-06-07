Even though the weather office predicted high surface winds later in the day, the lowest temperature in Delhi rose slightly to 27.6 degrees Celsius on June 7 morning. The maximum temperature in the city is anticipated to reach 44 degrees Celsius, with little relief from the oppressive heat.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on June 6 was 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the MeT office, which also issued a yellow alert warning of scorching conditions in several parts of the city. According to data given by the MeT Office, the relative humidity at 8:30 a.m. on June 7 was 28 percent.

On June 7, Delhi reached a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees higher than the season's normal. Strong surface winds are expected later in the day, according to the MeT Office. On Sunday, the heatwave gripped sections of Delhi, with maximum temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in six locations.

According to IMD statistics, the minimum and maximum temperatures on June 8 are expected to be 28 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius, respectively, with mostly clear skies. Around 9:30 a.m., the CPCB reported that Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was in the poor (219) category.

An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded as good, 51 to one hundred satisfactory, 101 to two hundred moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

While central India experienced a welcome drop in temperature after two days, at least 16 towns and cities in central and northwest India experienced temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above.

“Heatwave conditions also prevailed over some parts of Vidarbha and over isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The highest maximum temperatures were 46.8 degrees Celsius in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, and 46.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, on June 6. The national capital's base station, Safdarjung, registered 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur Observatory in northwest Delhi reported 47.3 degrees Celsius.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter," the IMD tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)