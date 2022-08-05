Dr Dhiren Gupta, senior consultant at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has informed that people who don't get tested themselves timely and don't follow Covid-appropriate behaviour land up with trouble. "Some of the people don't follow Covid appropriate behaviour, people get them tested only when they land up in trouble," Dr Gupta said. He further said that “the reasons for rising Covid numbers are reckless behaviour of people and not wearing masks. The changes in the weather also can be a reason," adding that there are few deaths that have been reported in which most of them died due to comorbidities rather than Covid infections.