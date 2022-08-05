The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi has conducted a study on Covid-19 variant mutation in the wake of massive surge in Covid-19 cases
In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi conducted a study on Covid-19 variant mutation and the report is reportedly yet to come. Dr Suresh Kumar, Managing Director of LNJP hospital said, "we have conducted a study to know if there is any new variant behind the Covid surge. The study report on Covid strain will come out early by next week."
While expressing concerns over the steep surge in the Covid-19 infection in the national capital, Dr Kumar said people are not following Covid appropriate behaviour and stated that while the cases are rising, the severity is mild, according to news agency ANI report. Additionally, he said, “we are not reporting hospitalisation cases because people have taken booster dose as well. However, many people are still not showing much interest in taking booster doses."
Chiming in, Dr Nikhil Modi, Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, said the Covid cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild. Taking about the risk to people who have comorbidities, Dr Modi said, "Patients with 80 to 90 years of age with diabetes and other issues have been reporting to us but all of them have mild symptoms," the PTI report said.
Dr Dhiren Gupta, senior consultant at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has informed that people who don't get tested themselves timely and don't follow Covid-appropriate behaviour land up with trouble. "Some of the people don't follow Covid appropriate behaviour, people get them tested only when they land up in trouble," Dr Gupta said. He further said that “the reasons for rising Covid numbers are reckless behaviour of people and not wearing masks. The changes in the weather also can be a reason," adding that there are few deaths that have been reported in which most of them died due to comorbidities rather than Covid infections.
It is important to note that India recorded 20,551 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. India's active caseload currently stands at 1,35,364, informed the health ministry.
