Patients hospitalised with Omicron variant of coronavirus had shorter stays in Delhi's LNJP hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, said. According to Dr Kumar, out of the total 34 Omicron-infected patients admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), 18 have been discharged.

Speaking to ANI news agency, the doctor added that every patient admitted to the hospital was fully vaccinated and two have even taken booster doses in England.

"Out of the 34 Omicron patients admitted to our hospital this month, 18 have been discharged. Every day 15-18 suspected patients come here from the airport. Every patient here is fully vaccinated with two who have even taken booster doses in England," Kumar told the news agency.

He further said that most of the Omicron patients were stable and were discharged from the hospital without any serious complications. 90% of the Omicron patients either have any symptoms or require any treatment, Dr Kumar added.

"More than 90% of patients admitted here neither have any symptoms nor require any treatment. We have admitted them to the isolation ward for continuous surveillance," according to the doctor.

Until yesterday, 236 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Of the 236 cases, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases and Telangana with 24 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Covid situation in the country amid fresh concerns sparked by the new variant of coronavirus and stressed the need to be 'satark' (vigilant) and 'saavdhan' (cautious).

PM Modi directed officials that the Centre's teams be sent to states with low vaccination, rising cases, and insufficient health infrastructure, to assist them to improve the situation.

In a tweet, he said, "Reviewed the COVID-19 situation across India, particularly in the wake of Omicron. Our focus is on further ramping up health infra, testing, tracing, and ensuring full vaccination coverage."

The Prime Minister directed officials for sending a good number of positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner.

He told officials to accelerate the testing to ensure quick identification of cases for timely containment and treatment.

The focus should also be on effective contact tracing for curbing the spread of the transmission, PM Modi added.

