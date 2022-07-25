Delhi: LNJP shares update on Monkeypox patient, administration urges caution

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday instructed officials to ensure that all preventive measures are in place to tackle the disease and urged people to not panic.
NEW DELHI :A man in his 30s, who became the first reported case of Monkeypox virus in national capital Delhi, is now stable and has nor fever. He has skin lesions that will take at least a week to completely heal. The LNJP hospital officials have said that the man will be kept in isolation unless he has completely recovered.
The man in Delhi is the fourth reported case of the Monkeypox virus in India. The three other cases have been reported from Kerala. There is also one 40 year old man in Telangana who has shown symptoms of Monkeypox- however, his results are yet to confirm Monkeypox.
The LNJP officials also said that they had tracked and checked fourteen contacts of the patient and none of them have shown any symptoms. Of the 14 contacts, four are his family members, who are in isolation at their west Delhi residence, they said.
They have been asked to self-monitor their symptoms and the district surveillance teams are in touch with them, sources said.
Delhi administration on Monkeypox cases
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday instructed officials to ensure that all preventive measures are in place to tackle the disease and urged people to not panic. Saxena also reviewed the situation with senior government officials.
"Reviewed the Monkey Pox situation in Delhi along with CS, Secy Health, DGHS & others concerned. Was apprised of preparedness in terms of medical services, hospital infrastructure, tracing, testing, surveillance & clinical mgmt. Advised officials to ensure all preventive measures.
"I appeal to the people to not panic and follow all prescribed prevention and treatment protocols," he said in a series of tweets.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi government directed all district magistrates and hospital authorities to follow the guidelines released by the Centre for management of suspected and confirmed monkeypox cases.
"...it is mandatory for all health facilities to notify any suspect case of Monkeypox to the concerned District Surveillance Unit. A ward at Lok Nayak hospital is reserved for Isolation of suspected/confirmed cases of Monkeypox, therefore any such case must be referred and isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital in coordination with District Surveillance Officers.
"All District Surveillance Units should ensure to enhance the health facility based surveillance for Monkeypox followed by required community based interventions, as per the guidelines," read the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi.
