New Delhi: A day after the central home ministry guidelines, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjiwal said that public transport including autos, buses and cabs will be allowed to resume service in Delhi with limited capacity. Along with that shops in markets will also be allowed to open on an odd-even basis.

While announcing the list of restrictions, Kejriwal said that workers staying in Delhi can go back to construction work but those coming from across the border not to be allowed for now. He said those in essential services and goods vehicles will be allowed to enter.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government had pitched for easing restrictions in the national capital which has been under a lockdown since 22 March. Kejriwal has said that we need to learn how to live with corona and the priority now should be to re-start the economy. In their suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government had said that public transport along with markets should be allowed to open.

According to the guidelines issued by the central home ministry, states get to decide which zone each district falls in. The guidelines also allow the states to decide with mutual co-operation with their neighbouring states on the opening up of borders. Currently, all 11 districts of Delhi are in the red zone with over 10,000 positive cases.

“We need to learn how to live with corona. There cannot be a permanent lockdown. This two month period was used to prepare our infrastructure for the disease. Now it is time to focus on opening our economy. The central government issued guidelines yesterday. Keeping those guidelines in mind we have decided to give relaxations in the lockdown," Kejriwal said.

In the fourth phase of lockdown which is scheduled end on 31 March, transportation including autos, rickshaws, cabs and buses will start in Delhi with limited capacity. Autos and rickshaws can ply with only one passenger. “All vehicle drivers have to ensure that the vehicle is disinfected after each passenger. Car pooling will not be allowed for aggregators. Buses will start but with 20 people and there will be temperature checks," Kejriwal said.

The movement of vehicles and passengers is allowed but limited to two people in a car and one on a bike. All government and private offices can also open but Kejriwal urged private offices urged to encourage work from home. Restaurants are being allowed to open but only for delivery.

“All markets will open but shops will open on an odd even basis except essential items. Entire industry will be opened but timings have been staggered to ensure there is no rush. In construction only workers from Delhi will be allowed. Trans-border workers are not being allowed so far. Containment zones will only have essential services. Inter-state movement of essential workers to be allowed, the central notification also said so. The movement of goods will also be allowed," Kejriwal said.

Even as markets are allowed to open, barber shops, spas and salons will continue to remain shut. Metro services, hotels, educational institutions, shopping malls, cinema, auditoriums will also continue to be closed. Social, political, cultural and religious gatherings will also continue to remain closed along with places of worship.

Share Via