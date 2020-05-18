Delhi lockdown 4.0: Public transport, markets on odd-even basis to open

“All markets will open but shops will open on an odd even basis except essential items. Entire industry will be opened but timings have been staggered to ensure there is no rush. In construction only workers from Delhi will be allowed. Trans-border workers are not being allowed so far. Containment zones will only have essential services. Inter-state movement of essential workers to be allowed, the central notification also said so. The movement of goods will also be allowed," Kejriwal said.